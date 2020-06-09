Two found dead in Coventry Township home

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were found dead in a Coventry Township home on Friday.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman and a dog were found dead in the bedroom of a Coventry Township home.
Officials say that there were no signs of trauma, and they all seemed to have died nearly five to seven days before being found by family members.
Summit County Officials found deceased on June 6.
According to the sheriff’s office, the home has been without power for several months.
The incident is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The victims’ names have yet to be released.
