US Marshals arrest, charge driver for purposely running over, dragging Lorain man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man is now in custody, after allegedly running over and dragging a Lorain man with his car.
According to Lorain police, Nathan Wilcox was seriously injured in the June 6 assault.
Wilcox was in the area of Homewood and Pearl Avenues around 8:30 p.m., when Jeffery Williamson assaulted him with his vehicle, police said.
Williamson left the scene, but police said an anonymous tip led them to Vermilion where Williamson’s car was located.
Williamson was then taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and charged with felonious assault.
Any witnesses are asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2105.
