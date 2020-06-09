Vermilion Police say spiked drugs led to 9 overdoses in 9 days

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department has responded to nine narcotics overdoses in the past nine days, according to the department’s Facebook page.
VPD officers have given Narcan to seven of those people, and fortunately all have survived—but that could change as this “hot batch” of drugs continues to circulate.
Police say fentanyl, the extremely potent opioid, is being mixed into the drugs.
Here are symptoms to be aware of if someone you know is battling addiction:
-Loss of consciousness
-Unresponsive to outside stimulus
-Awake, but unable to talk
-Breathing is very slow and shallow, erratic, or has stopped
-For lighter skinned people, the skin tone turns bluish/purple, for darker skinned people, it turns grayish or ashen.
-Choking sounds, or a snore-like gurgling noise (sometimes called the “death rattle”)
-Vomiting
-Body is very limp
-Face is very pale or clammy
-Fingernails and lips turn blue or purplish black
-Pulse (heartbeat) is slow, erratic, or not there at all
Call Vermilion police at 440-967-6116 if you have any information regarding this string of overdoses
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.