Wickliffe police confiscate suspected heroin, cocaine, gun during traffic stop

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliff police confiscated suspected drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop on Monday night.
According to authorities, officers pulled over a car near Bishop Road and I-90. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the driver had a warrant out for her arrests.
Police say the 24-year-old woman was wanted but the Cleveland police for felonious assault.
The passenger, a 32-year-old man, told police there was a gun in the car.
Police say they found a loaded handgun from the rear floorboard, next to the center console.
During a search, officers found suspected heroin, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, marijuana, plastic baggies, two cell phones, and two digital scales.
The man reportedly had over $900 hundred in his pocket. He was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon as well as several felony drug offenses, including drug trafficking.
The man was held at the Wickliffe jail, and the car was towed.
