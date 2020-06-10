Akron auto shop owner facing criminal charges after brandishing gun at black man at bus stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron auto shop owner is facing criminal charges following a confrontation with a man at a bus stop.
It all happened on June 3 at an Akron bus stop on Newton Street.
James Griffie was headed home from work when the owner of an auto shop across the street drove up to him and asked him if he was waiting for the bus. Things escalated from there. Some of it was captured on video.
“Hey, this is your second time coming back,” Griffie said. “How can I help you?”
"I don’t want no problems,” said Earl Kelvington.
“Bro, I just got off of work,” said Griffie. “I have a work shirt in my hand.”
"I just don’t want any problems,” Kelvington repeated while he held a shotgun on his lap.
“You?” asked Griffie. “I’m here alone.”
This is the encounter that caused Griffie, a 29-year-old black man, to fear for his life. 19 News spoke with his attorney, Eddie Sipplen
"My client went into shock and he was afraid and what went through his mind is what happened to Mr. Arbery in Georgia, so, he’s recording him,” explained Sipplen.
Sipplen said 66-year-old Earl Kelvington, owner of Kelvington Auto Service Incorporated, approached Griffie and asked him if he was waiting for the bus. Griffie said yes and Kelvington drove off, but a few minutes later Kelvington came back with a shotgun.
“He was menaced,” said Sipplen. “He was stalked. He was hunted. I would even say that and had he done the wrong thing, he could’ve wound up dead.”
Griffie felt threatened and was afraid Kelvington might shoot him. So, he left and walked to another bus stop on Darrow Road. He also called police. He says Kelvington followed him there too but the bus came quickly so he got on it and left. Sipplen said he has no doubt in his mind that this incident was racially motivated.
“There is none in my mind,” said Sipplen. “I would hesitate to say that had there been a white guy standing there Kelvington would not have taken it upon himself to go and ask that guy why he’s standing there.”
19 News went by Kelvington’s shop and it was all boarded up. His voicemail says he is on vacation. Akron police charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, but Sipplen is pushing for more charges
“I’m looking for aggravated menacing, menacing charges and anything else the city can put forward,” said Sipplen. “Kelvington does not deserve to be in business as far as I’m concerned.”
Sipplen filed for an order of protection for Griffie against Kelvington. A judge will rule on that on June 15.
