Akron-based Signet Jewelers to close 380 stores due to drop in sales from coronavirus crisis

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have prioritized the health and safety of our team members and customers with every decision we make,” said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer. “Our excellent team, operating in a culture of agility and efficiency, has been integral in allowing us to rapidly adapt and respond to this environment, building on the first 2 years of our Path to Brilliance strategy and accelerating our transformation into a digital-first, omni-channel retailer. We began our fiscal year with strong Valentine’s Day sales performance, and then quickly pivoted and further adapted our eCommerce operating model to serve customers during stay-at-home restrictions with new technology, virtual consultation and selling solutions. We are gathering valuable insights on customer behaviors and plan to use these learnings to enhance our competitive advantage and emerge stronger from the crisis with optimized virtual and physical footprints to meet our customers where and how they choose to shop. We have moved forward in our digital journey while also making significant progress controlling costs, prioritizing investments to drive sustainable growth, and preserving liquidity.”