Bedford soldier dies after saving two women from drowning at Tinkers Creek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Army soldier Tarik Seaberry died but managed to save others from drowning.
Many were at a loss for words.
Tarik Seaberry is being remembered for selflessly risking his life to save two women from drowning while swimming at Tinkers Creek in Bedford.
He died on May 28.
Sergeant Marty Sopczak said Seaberry loved his country and loved serving.
“Special Seaberry was a really nice kid. He would do anything for you, always had a smile on his face and he was very proud of his grand mother," he said.
He was only 23 years old but his loved ones said his legacy will live on forever.
Specialist Karl Colvin found himself struggling to put his thoughts together.
But he managed to honor his friend with these kind words.
“How goofy he was, he was my partner so we spent time together he was a laid back quite but goof kind of guy," said Colvin.
Although they are heartbroken family and friends said they will remember Seaberry for the rest of their lives.
