$750,000 bond for Barberton man charged with attempted murder

Malik Mccain (Source: Barberton police)
By Julia Tullos | June 10, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:07 AM

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man is now charged in connection with a shooting in Barberton.

Barberton police said Malik Mccain, 22, shot Sharod Whitaker on May 17 in the 300 block of Michigan Place.

Officers arrested Mccain on June 8 and charged with him attempted murder.

Mccain was ordered held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Summit County Jail.

According to Barberton police, Whitaker remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

