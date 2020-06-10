$750,000 bond for Barberton man charged with attempted murder

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man is now charged in connection with a shooting in Barberton.
Barberton police said Malik Mccain, 22, shot Sharod Whitaker on May 17 in the 300 block of Michigan Place.
Officers arrested Mccain on June 8 and charged with him attempted murder.
Mccain was ordered held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Summit County Jail.
According to Barberton police, Whitaker remains in serious condition at a local hospital.
No motive for the shooting has been released.
