Cleveland Clinic releases PSA to address staggering minority death toll from Covid-19

The PSA states: "As doctors, we know African Americans are more likely to acquire and die from complications of the COVID-9 virus. Why? Because people of color suffer from higher rates of chronic medical conditions like diabetes and obesity, high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease, and asthma. All of these lower our immune system and the ability to fight off viruses. Being an essential worker and even using public transportation can increase the risk of getting COVID-19. But, we can better protect ourselves and others from the virus. Washing your hands, not touching your face, wearing a mask in pubic, social distancing, eating better, exercising, getting more sleep, and visiting a primary care provider for health checks will all make a difference. Let’s work together to save lives and beat this pandemic.”