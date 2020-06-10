Cleveland Clinic releases PSA to address staggering minority death toll from Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the things about COVID-19 that has doctors worried is the staggering rate African Americans are dying from the virus.
According to Dr. Charles Modlin, urologist and director of Cleveland Clinic's Minority Men's Health Center, while African Americans represent 13% of the population in Ohio, they represent about 25% of coronavirus cases, more than 30% of the hospitalizations and 16.5% of the deaths.
The Cleveland Clinic created a PSA to bring attention to the issue and educate the public on another aspect of healthcare disparities impacting the African-American population.
The PSA states: "As doctors, we know African Americans are more likely to acquire and die from complications of the COVID-9 virus. Why? Because people of color suffer from higher rates of chronic medical conditions like diabetes and obesity, high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease, and asthma. All of these lower our immune system and the ability to fight off viruses. Being an essential worker and even using public transportation can increase the risk of getting COVID-19. But, we can better protect ourselves and others from the virus. Washing your hands, not touching your face, wearing a mask in pubic, social distancing, eating better, exercising, getting more sleep, and visiting a primary care provider for health checks will all make a difference. Let’s work together to save lives and beat this pandemic.”
For questions call 1-800-4-ASK-ODH or visit the Cleveland Clinic’s coronavirus website page.
