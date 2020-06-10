Cleveland woman charged with felony rioting after downtown protest says she was unfairly arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who was arrested and charged with felony rioting told 19 News she was unfairly lumped in with a group of unruly protesters.
LaTesha Sanders was taken into custody on May 30, the night of a massive protest that turned ugly downtown.
“It now feels like we’re the group being made up for the people who actually broke into stores down the street,” she said.
She was eventually released from jail.
“We’re all kind of stuck not knowing what’s going on with our case,” Sanders said. “We don’t know if anyone is going to be representing us.”
It’s been turned over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, but it’s unclear if it will ultimately be presented to a grand jury, which would have to return an indictment before the case proceeds.
In a statement to 19 News, a spokesman for prosecutor Michal O’Malley said:
“The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office processes hundreds of felony cases per week referred to us by dozens of law enforcement agencies. When we receive cases pertaining to the rioting downtown, they will be handled just like any other case.”
Sanders said she is a medical assistant and wanted to go to the protest to help.
In a video posted to social media, she could be heard telling viewers, “If y’all need water, find my car. If you need a free ride, a ride to EMS, come and let me know.”
“Most of us at the time we were arrested, we were on our knees with our hands up. I was literally outside of my car passing out water to people,” she said. “Now we’re kind of like the scapegoats for the city when a lot of us didn’t do anything.”
19 News requested the police report filed with Sanders’ arrest, but we have not yet received a copy from the Cleveland Police Department.
The spokesperson for the prosecutor told 19 News that the office is relying heavily on video and photo evidence to build its cases; it’s unclear what, if any, evidence exists pertaining specifically to Sanders.
