Cleveland’s first drive-in EDM festival slated for Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The show will go on for the Kukui Electronic Dance Music Festival, social distance style.
Kukui was established in 2016, but with the coronavirus crisis shaking up typical set-ups, it will become Cleveland’s first drive-in EDM festival when it takes place over Fourth of July weekend.
“In all my years in the music/entertainment industry there has never been a more important time for us all to connect, network, and support each other. We pride ourselves in forward thinking and innovation at Kukui [koo-koo-ee] HQ. We are a Cleveland based Entertainment Group that wants to support Cleveland based businesses and individuals - together we can give Cleveland the positive distraction that it needs,” Event Director Ishmael Khadair said.
The three-day event will take place from July 3-5 at the Nautica Waterfront District on the West Bank of the Flats on 2000 Sycamore St.
Each purchased ticket will reserve two parking spots, one to park your vehicle and the other to be used as a RPS (Rave Parking Spot) so you can get out of your vehicle.
However, you must remain within your RPS area for the duration of the show so that ravers will be about 12-14 ft. away from other RPS areas since the vehicles are in between each RPS.
While checking in, you will be assigned an APA (Assigned Parking Attendant) who will guide you to your parking spot and RPS next to your vehicle.
The APA will also give the designated driver a detailed map that will include instructions in case of an emergency, your row & section for ordering food/drink from onsite vendors, and signals to follow in case you need to use the restroom and/or leave the festival.
Vehicles will be sorted into different rows and sections upon entry by an APA.
VIP ticket holders will have access to the best RPS and get in an hour earlier than General Admission Tickets.
All General Admission and VIP rows are assigned on a first come, first serve basis.
Organizers said this event will not only support local DJ artist and businesses, but they also ultimately “hope this event will continue to encourage and motivate other festival brands to do similar operations worldwide - uniting us all once again through the shared experience of live music and entertainment.”
Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, June 10:
One Day Pass starting at $79
- General Admission to single-day event
- Two Parking Spots (one car spot and one party spot)
- There must be a minimum of 4 people and maximum of 8 people per order
Three Day Pass starting at $137
- Everything from the One Day Pass
- Access to all three days of the festival
- Access to Premium Parking Spots
- There must be a minimum of 4 people and maximum of 8 people per order
VIP Pass starting at $199
- Everything from One and Three Day Pass
- Priority Entry and Exit that permits entry an hour earlier than General Admission
- Exclusive Level One Parking
- There must be a minimum of 4 people and maximum of 8 people per order
Some of the Event Rules posted on the website include:
- You must be 18+ to enter and 21+ for VIP ticket holders.
- All vehicles require a Designated Driver and must be turned off once parked or by the scheduled showtime for your safety and for those around you.
- You are required to arrive with your entire party in one vehicle. Arrival by Uber/Lyft will not be permitted and no overflow parking is available.
- If you are sick, have a fever, have traveled in the last 14 days, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home. We encourage attending the event with others ONLY if they are in your immediate quarantine community.
- Your ticket must match the number of people in your vehicle. Your party size shall not exceed the lesser of the number of legal seats in the vehicle or eight people. No oversized vehicles, buses, campers, RVs, limousines are permitted.
- Please present your digital ticket against your driver side window. If your windows are tinted, you may need to roll down your window for the scanner to work. Your phone screen must be at full brightness.
- All vehicles will be searched upon entry.
- Speed limit is 5 mph.
- All drivers are required to follow all Ohio traffic laws at all times. Additionally, please follow instructions from all APAs (Assigned Parking Attendants).
- Do not sit on top of your vehicle.
- Please refrain from honking your horn during the show. However, flash your vehicle lights and let the DJs know you love the track!
- For your safety as well as the safety of others, all vehicles must be turned off at the scheduled showtime. No exceptions.
- If you see something, say something! Pay attention to your surroundings. If you see or hear someone doing something suspicious or that makes you uncomfortable, let your APA know immediately by turning on your hazards.
- Stay hydrated! You are highly advised to bring your own water. Free water stations will NOT be available on-site. Although water will be for sale via online orders, we encourage you to bring your own water.
- Food will be available through purchase. The detailed map will have the list of onsite vendors to place orders online. Before confirming order, you will have a note area to put your row & section number for delivery purposes. All orders will be delivered and left on top of your vehicle.
- Leave your space as you found it. No trash should be left behind.
- Pay attention to all exit announcements as well as instructions from your APA at the end of the show. This will allow everyone to get out efficiently and in a timely manner.
- Don’t drink & drive! A designated driver is required! You are not permitted to leave your vehicle onsite overnight. Vehicles left overnight will be towed at the owner’s expense.
The music festival’s website said groups are required to bring the following items:
- Credit and/or debit card
- A restroom backpack
- ID
- Tickets
- Trash bags
- Hand sanitizer
- Toilet paper
- Baby wipes
Kukui Music Festival also shared the following COVID-19 Notice:
“Although efforts have been made to reduce or eliminate contact within the event, these efforts and social distancing may not prevent virus spread. All patrons attend at their own risk. Face masks are recommended but not required. The Nautica Waterfront District, Kukui Music Group, and associated parties assume no risk.”
