End of playground ban signals beginning of summer in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio will allow playground use and, in places like Tri-City Park, it meant a return to summer activities like soccer practice.
“They were up at 6:30, ready to go, they were so excited to get out and do stuff with other kids and kick a ball around with somebody else other than each other," said Nicole Bonham, mother of incoming freshman twin girls at St. Joseph Academy. “They’re super excited.”
The playground at the park shared by Rocky River, Fairview Park, and Westlake still has remnants of the ban, including police tape and a sign, and two mothers of toddler visited the park but avoided the slide and other equipment saying they weren’t comfortable yet having their children play on the playground...yet.
But the lifting of the ban brought out seniors playing pickleball, all exercising and exercising social distancing, and others who had avoided using the park until the cleared by the Governor.
“It feels amazing, just being able to get outside in the open air,” said Bonham, “and have some room to run other than my backyard or walking walk the dog in the street and avoiding people.”
Activity, however, went down as temperatures went up as the day wore on.
