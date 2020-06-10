FBI looking for 4 individuals linked to vandalism of Cleveland businesses during George Floyd protests (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is hoping the public can help identify several individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the vandalism and looting of downtown Cleveland businesses.
Specifically, four individuals were seen during the May 30 protests in photographs provided by the FBI:
Here are descriptions of the four individuals, according to the FBI:
- Individual 1: Wore an orange sweatshirt before eventually taking it off. He also had a black long-sleeve shirt with “ARMY” on the front. He was seen throwing a stool through a downtown Cleveland business storefront.
- Individual 2: Wore a multi-colored hooded-sweatshirt. He was seen coming out of a business that was broken into and looted.
- Individual 3: Seen wearing all black with red tennis shoes while exiting from a business that was broken into and looted.
- Individual 4: Wore a blue long-sleeve quarter-zip sweat jacket with white stripes on the shoulder and down the sleeves.
Anyone with information regarding the individuals should contact law enforcement at 216-622-6842.
Reward money is available.
This story will be updated.
