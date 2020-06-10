FIRST ALERT DAY: Near record heat and a threat for severe storms today and tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is downright tropical outside this morning. I think we easily make it into the 90s in may spots this afternoon. We have a better shot of breaking the record high of 92 degrees in Cleveland. I’m forecasting 95 degrees for a high. A windy and humid day. South winds will gust over 30 mph at times. The heat index this afternoon will be around 100 degrees. A few storms could pop up this afternoon. The air is very unstable, so any storms could easily go severe. The main show, however, arrives tonight. The team is monitoring a strong cold front to our west. This front will be the focus for severe storms tonight. The storms initiate along the Ohio-Indiana border then track through our area as a powerful squall line. This squall line could cause widespread wind damage. We clear out and turn much cooler overnight.