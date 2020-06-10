19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms after 4:00 PM, damaging winds and tornadoes possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe storms will move into northern Ohio this afternoon and evening.
I addressed today’s severe weather threat and what you can do to stay safe in a Twitter thread earlier this morning.
The storms that develop this afternoon and this evening may produce damaging winds and tornadoes.
Do you know where you would seek shelter if a Tornado Warning was issued for your location?
Always remember that the safest place to be during a Tornado Warning is in the lowest level of your home and in the most interior room of that level.
You want to put as many walls between yourself and the outside of your house as possible.
The peak timing for storms will be from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
In the meantime, today’s other big weather story will be the heat and humidity.
Temperatures will soar into the 90s this afternoon.
With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s around 95 to 100 degrees.
Strong southerly winds will gust over 30 mph at times.
Once this evening’s storms move out, cooler, more pleasant air will move in for the end of the work week.
Highs will top out in the 70s Thursday and Friday.
The weekend will be borderline chilly for June, with highs only in the mid and upper 60s.
