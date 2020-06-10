2,457 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 39,575 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,457 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 39,575 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not giving a coronavirus update on Wednesday.
Several more business sectors and amenities are allowed to reopen on Wednesday in Ohio, including movie theaters and trampoline parks.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,741 total.
An additional 2,865 cases and 226 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,693 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,714 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
