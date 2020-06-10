Homicide investigation underway after Akron police find man beaten, burned to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide after a 59-year-old man was found dead behind a business.
According to Akron police, officers discovered the body of Gregory Brewster behind a building on Manchester Road near Nesbitt Road in the evening hours of June 7 after receiving reports of a man in cardiac arrest.
Brewster was pronounced dead on scene.
While investigating, detectives learned that Brewster was actually set on fire and sustained a blunt force head injury.
Police have not made any arrests and did not release any suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
