Homicide investigation underway after Akron police find man beaten, burned to death
By Chris Anderson | June 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide after a 59-year-old man was found dead behind a business.

According to Akron police, officers discovered the body of Gregory Brewster behind a building on Manchester Road near Nesbitt Road in the evening hours of June 7 after receiving reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

Brewster was pronounced dead on scene.

While investigating, detectives learned that Brewster was actually set on fire and sustained a blunt force head injury.

Police have not made any arrests and did not release any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

