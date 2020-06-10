“I have their back”

“I spent a lot of time there and had three kids born there so that state and that city is in my heart, and it was sad," Stefanski said during a zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday. “It was heartbreaking. It was frustrating. It was maddening. It was all of those things. My reaction was just like the rest of the country. I know this, there are some special people there and there are some special people in this city, and I think we are all going to work together and unite to make sure that that we are in a better place through all this.”