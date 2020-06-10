337 Lake County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19

By Julia Tullos | June 10, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:35 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County General Health officials announced Wednesday a total of 337 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health officials said 56% of the patients were women and 25% of the patients were healthcare workers.

Health officials added 72 people have been hospitalized and 25 people had to be admitted to the ICU.

12 residents have died from COVID-19 and 83% of the victims were men, said health officials. .

The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
  • Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
  • Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.

Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

