May 2020 nearly matched deadliest month for fatal overdoses in history of Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County medical examiner announced that at least 66 fatal drug overdoses from heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine occurred in May, nearly matching the deadliest month in the history of the county.
Six suspected overdoses are still pending test results, according to Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas GIlson, which will likely increase the month’s total.
Sixty-seven fatal overdoses were reported in February 2017; the most in the history of Cuyahoga County.
“This is sad and disappointing news. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths by overdose continue to be a public health emergency,” said Dr. Gilson.
The majority of the overdose deaths occurred within city of Cleveland residents, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.
Dr. Gilson previously suggested that COVID-19 may be a factor in the increase in overdose deaths.
"The interruption of drug use due to COVID-19 may mean users’ tolerance has dropped and, therefore, they are at higher risk of overdose and fatality,” added Dr. Gilson. “Additionally, any disruption of the illicit drug supply due to COVID-19 may mean that users are subject to a wide variety of other dangerous substances being substituted without their knowledge.”
As of June 10, at least 235 fatal overdoses have been reported in Cuyahoga County in 2020.
Free strips to test for the potentially lethal drug fentanyl are offered at four locations in Cleveland:
- Circle Health Services, 12201 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland
- Care Alliance Clinic
- 2916 Central Avenue, Cleveland
- 1530 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland
- MetroHealth mobile unit, 3370 West 25th Street, Cleveland
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, or ADAMHS, Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.
Project Dawn also provides information to active or recovering opioid addicts. Free Naloxone antidotes are available to eligible individuals.
