Ohio movie theaters, museums, playgrounds, zoos and more reopening on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several more entertainment venues and community facilities are allowed to reopen on Wednesday, June 10.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s list of facilities that can reopen as part of Responsible Restart Ohio if they can follow social distancing guidelines include:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
However, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Greater Cleveland Aquarium have chosen not to welcome the public on Wednesday.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo confirmed it will open its doors a week later on June 17 to ensure it is ready to fully reopen safely with guidelines and best practices from the state and CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“After nearly three months, we can’t wait to reopen Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to our community,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar, PhD. “As we work diligently to reopen, safety will continue to be our number one priority to protect our employees, guests and all of the animals in our care.”
In the meantime, guests have been able to drive around the zoo since May 20 to get an up-close look at giraffes and elephants from their cars for the first time since 1907 with Cruise the Zoo.
Meanwhile, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium has yet to announce a reopening date.
However, the GCA shared the following statement on their Facebook page on Wednesday, saying they plan on reopening within the month:
“Some of you have been wondering when we’ll reopen. Right now we’re finalizing social distancing protocols to ensure a responsible reopening within the month. We’ll be sure to let you all know as soon as we have an exact date. We’re excited to have you back here soon. In the meantime, stay safe!”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.