Rocky River pool reopens but with restrictions during coronavirus pandemic

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s typically a sign that summer is here.
But for many Northeast Ohio communities this year, the pool is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cities of Cleveland, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights and Avon, just to name a few, are all closed.
But not Rocky River.
Monday, the city’s pool at the recreation center reopened but with several restrictions in place.
Residents will need to make a reservation online to hold a spot.
“We had many conversations with other municipalities and city administration on if we could do it and how we could do it. We made the decision after reviewing the state’s guidelines. We stepped back, took a breath and we said, we can make this work," said Bob Holub, recreation director.
In addition to social distancing and cutting the pool capacity in half to 220, they're doing deep cleanings, every few hours, several times a day.
19 News cameras were rolling Wednesday as they made an announcement that they were closing for an hour to deep clean.
People left so that they could clean everything above the water line.
“We’re basically cleaning all surfaces that anybody can touch so that’s a lot of cleaning," said Michelle Eivel, aquatics manager.
Splash pads and the water slides are closed but many families told 19 News they’re all in. Jeneva Hill says she packed up their bags and couldn’t wait to get here this morning.
“My son is 5 years old and the tiny baby pool in our backyard wasn’t cutting it so he got up this morning, ran into our room, jumped in our bed and said: “today is pool day!” I haven’t seen him that happy and excited about our days adventures in a long time so that was nice for both of us," said Hill.
Showers and lockers are closed, and no coolers are allowed.
No pool chairs are allowed but residents can bring their own.
Rocky River residents can reserve a spot at the pool here.
