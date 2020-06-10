Sandusky’s historic State Theatre demolished during wicked storm

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky’s historic State Theatre, built in 1928 as a Vaudeville House, was ripped apart during Wednesday night’s thunderstorm as the roof was peeled back and bricks from the theatre’s exterior were sent tumbling onto downtown streets.
Witnesses could hardly believe what they were seeing.
“I could see it hit the State Theatre and then just a lot of debris flying through the air,” said Kate Botti, who lives downtown. "Pieces of the roof kind of pulled back so it was pretty wild and pretty terryfying.
Steve Prentice lives right across the street and looked out the window when he heard the winds whipping through the streets.
“I just turned around and there was a brown funnel of bricks as the roof was coming off that thing, so I didn’t sit and stare too long," he said.
Dozens of people lined the downtown street watching crews clean up; it is a devastating loss for the city.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Sandusky Executive Manager Eric Wobser. “The State Theatre is a historic icon of Sandusky, its cultural heartbeat and we’re just happy that no one was injured as far as we can tell.”
Chris Parthamore could only stand and stare, Parthamore is the executive director of the State Theatre.
“Sandusky is a resilient town and it values the arts so we’ll see where we go from here but eventually we will be back,” Parthamore said.
The theatre had played host to Shirley Temple and Wayne Newton among other stars and currently hosted Broadway shows, concerts and Children’s Arts Programs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.