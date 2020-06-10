Shooting victim found inside stolen car after police chase in Cuyahoga Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man inside a stolen car being chased by Cuyahoga Heights police was found shot after the car crashed in a field, said police.
According to Cleveland police, the driver of the stolen car crashed in a field in the 4000 block of Heidtman Parkway around 5:30 a.m. on June 9.
Cleveland police responded to the crash scene to help Cuyahoga Heights police.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Cleveland police administered first aid until EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police other occupants of the car were seen running from the crash.
Police said they are investigating if the victim was shot by other people in the car.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.