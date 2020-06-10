Thieves break into Akron’s Canal Park Stadium; ransack offices, steal property (VIDEO)

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspects (#20-065898). On June 3, 2020, around 1:00 a.m., the suspects broke into Canal Park Stadium, located at 300 S. Main St., and stole numerous items. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Akron Police Detective A. Lopez at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox.