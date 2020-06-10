Thieves break into Akron’s Canal Park Stadium; ransack offices, steal property (VIDEO)

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | June 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 3:31 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canal Park Stadium employee arrived at work on June 3 and discovered the stadium had been broken into sometime overnight.

The employee immediately called Akron police.

According to officers, the suspects ransacked offices inside the stadium and stole an undetermined amount of property.

Surveillance video showed two suspects in a hallway around 1 a.m., trying to gain access to several locked rooms.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspects (#20-065898)

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering Suspects (#20-065898). On June 3, 2020, around 1:00 a.m., the suspects broke into Canal Park Stadium, located at 300 S. Main St., and stole numerous items. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Akron Police Detective A. Lopez at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox.

Posted by Akron Police Department on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Canal Park Stadium is located on S. Main Street and is the home of the Akron RubberDucks baseball team.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Akron Police Detective A. Lopez at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Callers can remain anonymous.

