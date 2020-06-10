LIVE: Thousands of power outages and damage reported as intense squall line rips across Northeast Ohio

Video shows moment State Theater in Sandusky was destroyed by storm

LIVE: Thousands of power outages and damage reported as intense squall line rips across Northeast Ohio
File photo (Source: MGN)
By John Deike | June 10, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 8:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohioans are in the dark as a turbulent, 60 mph squall line sweeps across the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 9 p.m.

Click here for latest warning/watch updates

Watch the 19 First Alert livestream below:

Major power outages, by county

Ashland: 2,448

Cuyahoga: 6,418

Erie: 12,337

Huron: 398

Lorain: 3,468

Ottawa: 14,543

Richland: 3,688

Sandusky: 3,777

Damage and downed trees are also being reported across the region.

The State Theater in Sandusky has been destroyed; watch the theater collapse below:

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.