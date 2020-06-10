LIVE: Thousands of power outages and damage reported as intense squall line rips across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohioans are in the dark as a turbulent, 60 mph squall line sweeps across the region.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 9 p.m.
Watch the 19 First Alert livestream below:
Major power outages, by county
Ashland: 2,448
Cuyahoga: 6,418
Erie: 12,337
Huron: 398
Lorain: 3,468
Ottawa: 14,543
Richland: 3,688
Sandusky: 3,777
Damage and downed trees are also being reported across the region.
The State Theater in Sandusky has been destroyed; watch the theater collapse below:
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.