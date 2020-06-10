To-go cocktails could be permanent in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday allowing bars and restaurants to continue the sale of to-go cocktails.
This was first allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to help the struggling bar and restaurant industry.
“Making cocktails to-go permanent in Ohio will help generate much-needed revenue for hospitality businesses struggling to cope with the economic hardships caused by COVID-19,” said David Wojnar, DISCUS vice president of state government relations. “This consumer- and business-friendly measure will provide an important boost to Ohio’s economy and help local businesses get back on their feet. We encourage the Senate to pass this measure as soon as possible.”
Restaurant owners have told 19 News “every little bit helps”.
