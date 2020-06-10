Troopers seize $105,000 worth of methamphetamine, crack cocaine during Summit County traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a large amount of dangerous drugs during a traffic stop in Summit County.
According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a Michigan woman driving a 2019 Nissan with Ohio registration for following too close and for a headlights violation.
When talking with the woman, later identified as 23-year-old Erika Jones, troopers smelled burnt marijuana coming from her car and saw residue in plain sight.
Troopers searched her vehicle and found two pounds of methamphetamine and 2 ounches of crack cocaine, estimated to value approximately $105,000.
If convicted, Jones could face up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.
