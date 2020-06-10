Vandals damage Forest Ridge Preserve in Moreland Hills

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for those responsible for vandalizing Forest Ridge Preserve.
Some of the trees were spray painted and a non-permitted mountain bike track was constructed, according to village officials.
Forest Ridge Preserve is under preservation guidelines and mountain bikes, cross country skis, horses and motorized vehicles are not allowed.
“We have taken immediate efforts to identify those responsible and have made some headway. But we also need your help,” said Moreland Hills Village officials.
If you have any information, please officials at 440-247-7321.
