Apartment fire on Cleveland’s East Side sends 6 to the hospital, including 2 minors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed six residents were brought to the hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment on East 143rd Street and Milverton Road early Thursday morning.
The flames reportedly erupted just before 4 a.m. at Allen House.
According to EMS, one boy and one woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition while three men and one boy were stable during their transport.
The Cleveland Fire Chief said two units were fully engulfed in flames out of the 25-unit building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
