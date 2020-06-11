Beachwood High School students work with police chief to organize rally for social justice

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, there was yet another rally for racial justice in the suburbs, but this one was a little different.
Hundreds of high school students gathered in front of Beachwood City Hall for a rally for social justice.
“We do have the privilege to have positive interactions with our authorities, especially my entire life its been that way for me and we understand that that’s not the case for all individuals across the country, especially as it disproportionately affects the African American community,” said Beachwood High School rising senior, Elizabeth Metz.
Metz organized the rally. Metz is a recipient of the 2020 Princeton prize in race relations. She worked with the Beachwood police chief to make the event a reality.
“We young people will run for president at 35, you better watch out,” Metz said on stage to hundreds of her peers. “We will become senators at age 30. We will set the policies to prevent the trauma we have endured as the Parkland generation.”
Among the speakers, Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police while playing with a toy gun at a Cleveland park in 2014.
“Because of the continuance police brutality and murders in this country I don’t get a chance to heal,” said Samaria Rice. “So, I have to continue to be out here fighting for people like me.”
The group marched over the I-271 bridge, symbolizing the Pettus bridge in Selma.
“I don’t want the message to get lost when it comes to the protesting out here when it comes to the vandalism and tearing up the community,” explained Rice. “I don’t support that at all but I believe if we continue to apply the pressure like we are and keeping them uncomfortable because they shouldn’t be able to sleep at night, why are they sleeping at night when they have ruined millions and millions of lives?”
These students encouraged all their peers to register to vote. Saying their generation is not going to wait until their 50 to care about politics. They said they are going to get involved now to make this world a better place for their children.
“Kids speaking, same age as me showing that anybody can show the proper emotion to rally the crowd together,” said Ezekiel Ratner, rising senior at Fuchs Mizrachi High School.
