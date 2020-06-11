Cleanup is underway in Sandusky following wave of destructive storms

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The historic Sandusky State Theatre in downtown suffered substantial damage Wednesday evening.
The 92-year-old building is a community landmark and served as the backdrop to a lot of memories over the decades.
“The State Theatre is the crown jewel of Downtown Sandusky,” said Dick Brady. “Guarantee it will be rebuilt.”
On Perkins Avenue, a dozen utility poles were snapped, leaning on houses and wires dangling.
One pole landed on the neighborhood laundromat, catching the building on fire.
The top floor tenant, her four dogs and all the employees were able to make it out safely.
Jan Buchloz owns the business. “Everybody is OK,” said Buchloz. “The employee was amazing, getting everyone out safely."
Crews are working to restore power to the area.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.