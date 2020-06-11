Cleveland driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for being high on PCP when he killed a woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday for being high on PCP when he caused a deadly car accident in November 2019.
Cuyahoga County court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell sentenced Lennard Duncan to 25 1/2 years in prison.
Duncan was speeding in a 2017 Mercedes Benz on Nov. 27 when he slammed into the back of Traci Simmons’ Honda CRV.
Simmons, 52, was stopped at a red light at East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.
Simmons was killed and three others seriously injured.
In May, Duncan pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and DUI.
His driver’s license is also suspended for life and he must pay more than $17,000 in restitution to the victims.
