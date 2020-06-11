Cleveland looking for suggestions to fix up W. 65th Street in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials are looking for feedback on their plan to rehabilitate W. 65th Street in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.
Improvements include single travel lanes, north and southbound bike lanes, improved crosswalks and road resurfacing.
The project is tentatively scheduled to begin in September.
Due to COVID-19, officials are only accepting comments on-line at www.west65thcle.com.
The deadline to submit your comment is June 21.
