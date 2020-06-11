Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson lays out Restart CLE plan to help city’s businesses and residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson on Thursday laid out the city’s plan to reopen Cleveland.
Restart CLE is aimed at getting money to suffering businesses who had to close during the pandemic.
“As a result [of the pandemic] we developed this program and we received some CARE dollars, and put our money into matching that,” said Jackson.
The program will use CARE funding and city dollars to address the immediate suffering of small businesses and people following the pandemic. Jackson said “the money is coming out of our general fund and we’re making that part of the cost of operating government in order for us to provide assistance.”
As of now, they said about 75 businesses have reached out to the Department of Economic Development for funding.
Additionally, almost $20 million is going to social programs for impacted Cleveland citizens.
The money is designated for programs like food and food delivery, senior services, utility assistance, broadband assistance, homelessness and HIV/AIDS support, referral services, and rental assistance.
After the civil unrest which destroyed countless businesses downtown, the need is even greater. The program is also designating money for grants for up to 25% of damages.
Jackson said that money will help pay for things like deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses that insurance does not cover.
