Coronavirus crisis: Latest updates in Northeast Ohio for June 11, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 2,457 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 39,575 cases reported statewide.
- COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country
- Westlake college student among 24,000 others told to pay unemployment back
- CVS Health opening 2 additional new COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Ohio
- SeaWorld’s Orlando theme parks reopening to public
- Moderna on track for large COVID-19 vaccine test in July
- Many forces behind alarming rise in virus cases in 21 states
- Coronavirus survivor in US receives double lung transplant
- US reaches 2M coronavirus cases as 19 states see weekly increases
- 1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
- Teacher transforms garage into gym for virtual classes with special needs students
