CVS Health opening 2 additional new COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CVS Health confirmed it is opening nine additional new COVID-19 testing sites to the 34 already in place across Ohio on Friday, June 12 at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Out of those 43 testing sites, 8 will be located throughout the Greater Cleveland area and 14 throughout Northeast Ohio, according to CVS.
The two new testing sites opening in Northeast Ohio are in Mansfield and North Ridgeville.
However, CVS had not yet confirmed their exact addresses.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment starting June 12 for the new sites.
You may register in advance now for the other locations previously opened across Ohio.
CVS said patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
According to CVS, the tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, but CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients even if the location is also serving as a testing site.
“More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks,” CVS said.
Here is the list of CVS Health COVID-19 testing sites already open in Northeast Ohio:
- Akron: 1943 West Market St.
- Canton: 7292 Fulton Dr. NW
- Canton: 1339 North Main S. N
- Kent: 500 South Water St.
- Lyndhurst: 1443 Richmond Rd.
- Mayfield Heights: 1491 SOM Center Rd.
- Middleburg Heights: 7259 Pearl Rd.
- North Olmsted: 27713 Lorain Rd.
- Painesville: 1506 Mentor Ave.
- Parma: 5812 Ridge Rd.
- Strongsville: 13777 Pearl Rd.
- Twinsburg: 10085 Darrow Rd.
- University Heights: 14440 Cedar Rd.
- Westlake: 30791 Detroit Rd.
CVS said the new sites are a part of the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 testing site locations across the county by the end of May, as originally announced on April 27.
The new sites will help the company reach their goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month if availability and lab capacity allows, according to CVS.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
