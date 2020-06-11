Expect different reaction to NFL protests this season

"I have a unique perspective having been in San Francisco at the time (when Kaepernick, the former 49'ers quarterback, protested during the National Anthem), and also being a black man in America," Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told me. "And I have hope for where we're going in this country, but I can't sit here and tell you that I have some kind of expertise on how it's gonna go."