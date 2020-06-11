Gas leak shuts down Cleveland neighborhood, several buildings evacuated as a precaution (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A construction crew inadvertently hit a utility line Thursday afternoon on Hazel Drive, which triggered a gas leak that shut down the neighborhood and forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings.
Hazel is closed east of East Boulevard to Magnolia Drive, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
There is no fire at this time, but the public is urged to avoid the area while the line is repaired.
