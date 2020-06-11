Giant Eagle announces new measures to ‘stand up against racism’ and fight social injustices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle announced several steps that are being taken to encourage social justice and to “stand up against racism.”
According to Laura Shapira Karet, president and CEO of Giant Eagle, the grocery store chain is committing to the following:
- Donate $350,000 to support social justice causes.
- All Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations will close from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on June 13 so employees can engage in discussions about their own personal experiences.
The initiatives were announced on Wednesday in a statement from Karet, who said in part:
“It is impossible to understand all the senseless deaths of African Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others whose stories have been pulled into the national spotlight, as well as the countless victims whose stories go untold. We at Giant Eagle have taken time to self-reflect on what we as individuals and as an organization must do to stand up against racism and social injustice. Words are important, but they are not nearly enough. The time for action is now.”
Karet also said the sale of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at western Pennsylvania locations will be halted “due to recent actions by the publication.”
