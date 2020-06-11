Gov. DeWine says anyone in Ohio can now be tested for COVID-19 (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that anybody who wants to be screened for COVID-19 can now receive a test.
The governor’s announcement pertains to anybody now, even if an individual is low-risk or not showing symptoms.
The change in testing recommendations was made because health experts want to learn more about the coronavirus and its prevalence across Ohio.
Before Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health had a four-tier system for anybody seeking a test, prioritized for hospitalized patients and health care workers.
The Ohio Department of Health has provided an interactive map that shows testing sites throughout the state, including screening centers and community health facilities.
The state of Ohio is also highlighting popup testing sites, beginning with availability in central Ohio before eventually being accessible in Cleveland and other major cities.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,490 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 40,004 cases reported statewide.
