2,490 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 40,004 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,490 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 40,004 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a briefing on Thursday from Columbus to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 response and to the ongoing debates regarding nationwide civil matters.
The governor’s remarks on Thursday come in a week where several other economic sectors, specifically entertainment businesses, are permitted to reopen.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 6,844 total.
An additional 2,884 cases and 227 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,753 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 1,732 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
