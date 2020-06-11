Indians nab SS Carson Tucker in 1st round

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians drafted high school shortstop Carson Tucker in the first round of Wednesday night’s MLB Draft.
Now they have to sign him.
Tucker, from Phoenix, AZ, is committed to the University of Texas in what Baseball America has labeled the nation’s best recruiting class.
The slot value for the 23rd pick is about $2.9 million, according to MLB.com.
Tucker is the younger brother of Pirates SS Cole Tucker, who hit .211 in 147 at-bats for Pittsburgh last season.
