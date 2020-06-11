Lorain County Fair moving forward this summer; board approves weeklong event after state loosens health mandates

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Fair Board met Thursday evening, and voted to move ahead with the weeklong event this summer.
The news was delivered on the Lorain County Fair Facebook page:
The board hasn’t specified if the dates will change, but according to the fair’s website, the weeklong event will run from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30.
In related news, Medina officials voted on Wednesday to move ahead with their 175th annual fair, with board members citing the recent removal of certain health mandates from the “Responsible Restart Ohio - County Fair Guidelines"
