Madison Township police looking for missing 43-year-old man

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Madison Township police are looking for a 43-year-old man.
Andrew Lamson has not been seen since June 9 and police said he is believed to suffer from several health problems.
According to police, he left his Yellow Springs Drive home on foot sometime on June 9, leaving personal effects behind.
K9′s, rescue teams and the Lake County Drone Team are helping with the ongoing search.
Lamson is known to frequent the Giant Eagle Plaza and the wooded areas around James Place Trailer Park, said police.
If you have any information, please call police at 440-428-2116.
