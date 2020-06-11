Mayor Jackson announces aid to Cleveland businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, recent civil unrest

By Chris Anderson | June 11, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 1:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke about the progress of the Restart CLE plan during a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The Restart CLE plan was outlined by Mayor Jackson in the beginning of May as part of an initiative to boost the city’s economic as a result of the public health crisis.

The city of Cleveland received more than $19 million in federal aid through the CARES Act that will help services that include utility and rental assistance, homelessness support, and senior services.

Additional financial assistance from the city’s general fund is also being set aside for approximately 75 downtown Cleveland businesses that suffered damage during the protests over the death of George Floyd, which eventually turned destructive.

