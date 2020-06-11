Motorcyclist arrested for driving into protesters at Akron business owned by man who brandished gun at African-American

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a man who drove his motorcycle into a crowd of protesters outside of the auto shop owned by the individual seen brandishing a firearm at an African-American.
According to investigators, Garry Rutherford was arrested on Wednesday afternoon during a local protest.
Approximately 40 protesters were gathered in front of Kelvington’s Auto on Newton Street, according to police, when the 54-year-old man was seen revving the engine of his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving recklessly into the crowd.
The demonstration took place days after the owner of the auto shop, Earl Kelvington, was caught on video with a firearm allegedly confronting an African-American man waiting at a nearby bus stop.
Several protesters told police that they were almost hit by Rutherford and said they heard him threaten to kill everyone, but fortunately, there were no injuries.
Police were later able to stop Rutherford and place him under arrest. Officers found Rutherford hiding a metal rod under his shirt as well as drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Rutherford was booked at the Summit County Jail on charges that include carrying a concealed weapon, menacing, inducing panic, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.