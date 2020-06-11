New Covid-19 cases are trending down since retail and restaurant’s reopened in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, the number of Covid-19 cases are very slowly trending down, even as the state has started reopening businesses.
The downward trend of cases has come with multiple restrictions in place at local businesses, but still it comes as good news, says University Hospitals Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards.
“Keep in mind that is with increased testing, so we’re getting a more accurate picture,” Dr. Edwards said.
There are multiple factors built into the trend of declining cases, Dr. Edwards believes, including a very simple one.
“While not everyone is wearing masks, a lot of people are,” Dr. Edwards said, “And there is a growing body of evidence that masks are maybe even more effective than we had originally thought.”
But a downward trend of new cases is not being enjoyed by every state in the country.
“I think of Arizona where not only are their numbers going up, the hospitals are filling up,” Dr. Edwards said. “Which of course was the whole point of the shutdown.”
Avoiding a potential second shutdown depends on what happens in every corner of the country, Dr. Edwards believes, so it is important that Ohioans continue to wear masks and avoid contact with other people as much as possible.
“The more things return to normal the more important it is to do those things to keep us safe because most of us are not immune to this virus,” she said, “It’s very much not if a 2nd wave is coming but when is that 2nd wave going to come.”
Governor DeWine said in today’s press conference, COVID-19 testing is available to anyone who wants one.