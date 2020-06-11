New data shows inequities affecting black and brown babies in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - "You already know that black and brown babies in Ohio and throughout America don’t get the same chances as other children, and that the trauma of these past few weeks – and much longer – will reverberate through their entire lives, early childhood nonprofit ZERO TO THREE stated. “Now, we have the data to prove it.”
ZERO TO THREE said it is launching the second annual State of Babies Yearbook, which gives “a comprehensive look at how the state a baby is born in can be the defining factor in whether or not they get a strong start to life.”
“Recent weeks have made it abundantly clear that systemic social injustices adversely affect the black community, and this report shows that the inequities start even before birth,” ZERO TO THREE said.
“With state-by-state metrics, the report finds that children of color are more likely to be poor, to be born too soon or too small, and to live in environments that challenge their families’ security. Furthermore, the effects of COVID-19 threaten added harm to babies’ brain development at a time when it matters more than at any later point in life,” ZERO TO THREE said.
To give an example, ZERO TO THREE provided these statistics regarding infant mortality:
- 6 in 1,000 babies will not survive to see their first birthday
- Mortality is more than twice as high for Black infants (11.1) as it is for White infants (4.8)
- The national preterm birth rate for Black women (14.1 percent) is 55 percent higher than the rate for White women (9.1 percent)
