CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cold front came through last night, thus all the severe weather. Much drier air has settled into the area and it will be cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s. We are starting out with some clouds this morning. I expect the sky to turn sunny by the time we hit the midday period. It will be breezy with a west wind at 10-20 mph. A clear sky is in play tonight. Early morning temperatures tomorrow around 60 degrees.